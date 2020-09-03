AN art exhibition that was initially cancelled due to Covid is taking place this weekend.
The photography group 'Wideyed' invited those who would have normally attended and entered the agricultural shows, to enter their best photographs of their best entries instead.
This exhibition intends to mark this fallow year for our agricultural shows, and continue the local traditions of making, creating and showing off the results of our passions and pastimes in friendly competition.
The show has had a total over 370 entries, showing off their agricultural show submissions in style. The winners exhibition features work made by children, florists, horse breeders, farmers, photographers and allotmenteers.
All winners get a rosette and the judges choice 'Best in Show' will also receive a copy of Wideyeds newly published photobook entitled Agri[culture].
The photos will be displayed at the Demesne picnic area in Wolsingham this Saturday.
The group plan to use sheep hurdles borrowed from Wolsingham Show as their outdoor gallery walls so the exhibition should be quirky and engaging.
The project was funded by Northern Heartlands via Arts Council England’s Covid Emergency Response Fund, and Durham County Council Arts and Culture grant via County Durham Community Foundation.
The exhibition prints were funded via a Crowdfunder campaign.
It will then head to Allendale the next weekend Saturday September 12, and then to Eggleston on Sunday September 20.