A WOMAN has been racially abused and had mud thrown at her while walking her dog in Newton Aycliffe.
Police are appealing for information after a woman walking her dog along The Burn in Newton Aycliffe was racially abused and had mud threw at her by an unknown man and woman.
The incident occured at 8.35am on Thursday, August 27.
Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident or unknown pair to come forward.
The woman is described as mid 30s, plump shape and wearing a Juicy tracksuit, also had short red (dyed) hair and a piercing on her left eyebrow.
The man looked to be in his mid 30s, wearing a red skull coronavirus mask and an Adidas tracksuit. He also had a tattoo of a bull dog on his right hand.
If anyone has any information which could assist in identifying these individuals please contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident number DHM-27082020-0418.
