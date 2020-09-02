Today we publish some amazing pictures sent to us by Echo readers. We love the Tennet builders’ photograph and plenty of you enjoy seeing photos of how our town centres have changed. If you want to share your pictures, email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk

John Robinson got in touch and sent us this brilliant photograph taken at Tennet Builders in 1966. In that year, Mr Robinson, a student from Shildon, spent the summer holiday working as a labourer on a building site in Darlington. Tennet, a Stockton firm, were building a textile factory. At 5pm on his last day, Mr Robinson got everyone together and got this photo, left. He told us: “I borrowed a two and a quarter square inch Rolleicord for the purpose. The men here were an absolute pleasure to work with, and I still have happy memories of my two months’ working with them. Now, after 54 years I finally got round to printing the negative.” Get in touch if this photo sparks any memories. Do you recognise any of the builders? What was the factory Mr Robinson mentions?

Stephen Horn responded to our recent picture feature about pit ponies and said one of the photographs was of his grandad, Charles Matthew Horn from Station Town, who was the head man looking after all the ponies at Wingate pit. Mr Horn said he had never seen the photo we published, and sent us one of his grandad, and Major, at a unknown show

Alan Milroy spotted our recent pictures of the A1 under construction and sent us these two pictures, taken, he thinks in late 1965, when the motorway was open, maybe the first winter? The pictures are at Burtree interchange where the A68 was bridged over the motorway to form a junction. A contractors’ cabin can still be seen on the bridge

Tony Marshall sent us some amazing photographs taken during the construction of the Cornmill shopping centre in Darlington. Building work began in 1989 following the demolition of existing buildings including a public house and the Co-operative store. Anyone remember the public house?

Building work began in 1989 on the Cornmill shopping centre. Remember the scenes in the town centre? Send us your pictures

Tony Marshall’s photographs of Peases Mill, which stood where the Sports Direct multi-storey car park is today and was demolished in 1982

Do you remember this happening? Demolition vehicles moved onto the site in 1982

After we published the photograph of the Royal visit to Newton Aycliffe, Echo reader John Hill remembered a Royal visit when he was at Sugar Hill School in Darlington. He said he thought it was by the Queen Mother and not the Queen, but suspects that may have been incorrect. He said: “It was a long time ago. Maybe the Queen Mother visited on another occasion?” Mr Hill sent us a picture taken at Sugar Hill School in June 1959 when he was five. He said: “It seems like yesterday. I have quite a strong memory of being taught to read and write there. I can’t remember much else to be honest.” Mr Hill is in the middle row on the left, at the end of the row