MORE North-East towns and villages have been added to a map which shows the areas that have seen the highest number of new cases.
Several new areas across County Durham including Darlington, Teesside and North Yorkshire have appeared on a Covid-19 'hotspot' map.
The Public Health England map shows the number of new Covid-19 cases between August 22 and August 28.
The map splits the country up by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), which are small areas with an average population of 7,200.
The data is updated every weekday, and the map shows the latest seven days for which complete data is available.
It shows that there are six County Durham and Darlington and ten Teesside postcode areas that now have a higher than average number of cases.
Areas where there are two or less cases are not flagged up as potential 'coronavirus hotspots' and are not reflected on the map.
Here are the areas that have seen more than two new cases reported between August 21 and August 27.
The number of cases recorded over that seven-day period is listed below.
County Durham
Stanley South - 3
Catchgate & Dipton - 4
Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 3
Durham City - 4
Easington & Hawthorn - 10
Darlington
Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 3
Redcar
Dormanstown - 5
Redcar East - 8
Redcar Lakes South - 3
Marske - 3
Stockton
Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 3
Middlesbrough
North Ormesby & Brambles - 3
Nunthorpe & Marton East - 5
Easterside - 4
Stainton and Hemlington - 4
Berwick Hills - 5
Hambleton
Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton - 4
Latest Public Health England data, published on August 31, shows a total of 16,135 people have tested positive for the virus in the North-East (excluding North Yorkshire) since the outbreak began.