A DRUNKEN disagreement has left one man with a fractured cheek bone and his assailant with an 18-month community order after trouble flared at a pub.

James Gilhealey threw a solitary punch after taking umbrage with something he believed his victim had said to him while they standing outside a Stockton town centre bar.

His victim, a man in his late 50s, had asked the defendant for a light or cigarette before turning and walking away, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Exactly what caused Gilhealey to react in a violent manner was never made clear during the hearing as the defendant had little recollection of the events and the victim had never been asked, said Ian West, prosecuting.

The 38-year-old was arrested at the scene of the assault at the rear of Goldies bar on Stockton High Street on Friday November 22 last year.

Mr West said: "The victim said he asked him for a cigarette or a light and some words were exchanged between them. He turned to walk away and the defendant punched him to the face, knocking him to the floor.

"He felt instant pain and found blood coming from his nose."

In a victim impact statement, the man said he believed it was an unprovoked attack which could have had fatal consequences, adding: "The injuries could have been worse."

Gilhealey, of Davy Street, Ferryhill, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

Michele Turner, in mitigation, said her client had shown remorse for the attack and was now taking steps to resolve his drug addiction which had resulted in a reconciliation with his father.

She said: "At the time of this incident he was homeless jobless and without family."

Judge Howard Crowson issued Gilhealey with an 18-month community order and ordered him to pay £750 in compensation to his victim.

He said: "What happened outside the bar was that you punched him, it was a single blow which caused a fracture to his cheekbone.

"It was one punch, not a sustained attack, a significant injury was inflicted but no other medical intervention was needed."