FIVE people in Shildon are celebrating a lottery win.
The neighbours from Foxglove Way each won £1,000 each when DL4 2DZ was announced as a daily prize winner with People's Postcode Lottery on Saturday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
He said: “What a fantastic surprise for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”
A lottery spokesperson said: "A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
"This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
"The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk.
"Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year."