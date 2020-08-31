PEOPLE are being advised to keep their windows closed to large amounts of smoke and possible hazardous materials from a large fire.
Emergency services are currently dealing with ‘large incident’ in the Eldon area of Bishop Auckland.
It is understood around 500 tonnes of compressed waste is alight at the old Eldon brickworks site.
The site is located just north of Main Road at the eastern edge of the village.
A spokesman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident in the Eldon Area of Bishop Auckland.
“There are seven appliances, an aerial ladder platform, a bulk water tanker and a number of senior officers in attendance.
“Members of the public in the vicinity are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to large amounts of smoke and possible hazardous materials being involved.”