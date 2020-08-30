RUNNERS from across the region came together yesterday to take part in a gruelling race in picturesque surroundings.
Organisers said 165 people competed in the Stanhope 10-miler, which is now in its second year.
Last year 34 people did the run through Weardale countryside created by Kieran Hughes, an on-call firefighter in Stanhope.
Entrants set off in groups from Stanhope Show field at timed intervals from 10am on Sunday to keep everyone at a safe distance from one another.
Those who took part also raised around £3,000 for a mental health organisation.
One of the organisers Paul Bannister, of ManHealth, said: “Everyone has really enjoyed it and the weather has been fantastic.
“All of the money raised will be going to keep our support groups running across County Durham.
“It has been great us that we can get a fundraising event up an running, given the difficulties everyone is facing.
“We have followed all of the guidelines regarding Covid and everyone has had a thoroughly good time.”