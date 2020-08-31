AS a nation of animal lovers, we have been asking our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives? From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you. You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

This week, we're enjoying pictures of your cats, dogs and birds.

Emma Carolyn Picken, from Newton Aycliffe, sent us a picture of Albie, who has been in the family for three years. Emma tells us that Albie is a very vocal cat and loves to meow at everything. She said: “He loves his kisses and cuddles, especially when I feed him tuna. He loves watching everything go by out the window”

Ann Hunter, of Newton Aycliffe, sent us this lovely photo of Cheeky, who is so named because of his rosy cheeks. Ann told us: “Cheeky has been part of our family for more than 26 years. He was my mum’s and I inherited him 13 years ago. He is a cockatiel and he is as cheeky as his name”

Laura Hodgson sent us this cute photo of Tilley, pictured with Layla. Laura, from Darlington, said Tilley has been part of the family for five years. Laura said: “She is a lovely and friendly dog who loves to play with her ball and is so friendly to children and babies. Layla is four years old – we got her for company for Tilley”

Fiona Buckley, from Willington, sent us a photo of gorgeous Paddy. Fiona and her family have had Paddy since he was a puppy –he is now 18 months old. Paddy is a black Labrador who apparently loves eating walls, shoes and sofas. Fiona said: “You name it, he has eaten it, there’s nothing he won’t eat! He’s also very affectionate and gives the best cuddles. We love him”

This picture of Smokey was sent to us by Echo reader Joanne Bishop, from Darlington. She tells us that Smokey is particularly curious about work, but not enough to do it for her. Smokey, who is a rescue cat from the Blue Cross charity, has been part of the family for ten years and loves the simple life – plenty of attention and playing with a much-loved piece of string