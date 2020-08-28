A QUAD bike has been stolen along with a set of power tools from a rural farm.
The vehicle and several Milwaukee power tools, a Stihl saw, Stihl chainsaw and Stihl Strimmer were taken sometime between the night of Tuesday, August 25 and the early hours of Wednesday, August 26.
The items were taken from a farm in the Crook and Willington area, in County Durham.
Following the theft, officers at Durham Constabulary have launched an appeal encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.
Witnesses should contact police on non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 0057 of August 26.
Alternatively, anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.
Information can also be submitted via Crimestopper's website at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
