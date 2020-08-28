A COMMUNTY sports club has been awarded a grant to help safeguard its future following financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

Crook Amateur Football Club was closed due to the lockdown measures put in place in March to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

As a result, the club’s regular revenue streams, such as matches, weekly draws and its clubhouse, came to an abrupt halt.

The football club has been given a grant of £5,438 from Durham County Council’s area action partnership to cover the costs of utilities, fees and maintenance.

Vince Kirkup, from Crook AFC, said: “We would like to convey our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to 3 Towns AAP for the grant in these unprecedented times, with coronavirus posing real challenges for local sports clubs and businesses alike.

“3 Towns AAP have gained a reputation of championing the causes of the range of organisations that provide educational, health, welfare, recreational and many other opportunities for the community they represent.

“We will be using the grant to cover our running costs over the next three months while extending our 131-year tenure in representing the town during and beyond this period of global uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, Open Door Church, in Willington, received a grant of £4963.53 from 3 Towns AAP to help in its project to provide meals for elderly, isolated, or vulnerable adults and families during the pandemic.

The church has been serving over 300 meals per week to those in need of support and, due to an increase in demand and limited storage space, used the money to acquire a specialist chilled storage container for any additional free food they receive.

Sue Hine, of Open Door Church, said: “We are delighted that 3 Towns AAP and the council have provided support from their coronavirus support fund.

“This money is to be used for equipment to enable us to transport and save the chilled food we are given from supermarkets and to continue the feeding and support we have been providing since the start of lockdown.

“By working together this community has been amazing at supporting those who need it.

“In April we were funded by 3 Towns AAP to provide up to 2,400 hot meals but in the end, we have provided well over 3,000 hot meals for local people.

“The feedback we have had and the generosity of many working together shows that a positive difference is being made and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who helps make it work.”

Durham County Councillor Brian Stephens said such funding has been able to benefit a wide variety of great community causes.

He said: “Our coronavirus support fund has been used to provide financial backing to hundreds of important causes throughout the outbreak.”