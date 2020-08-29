A CRIME proceeds settlement should be reached next month involving a woman who stole up to £53,000 while working as a school secretary.
But Sharon Dickinson will have to relinquish her Durham County Council pension to enable her to meet a Proceeds of Crime confiscation.
She received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Durham Crown Court, in February, when she was also ordered to perform 180-hours’ unpaid work and undergo a six-month 8pm to 7am home curfew, for theft and fraud.
Dickinson, of Burdon Close, Newton Aycliffe, took the funds while working at St Michael’s Church of England School, in Bishop Middleham, between 2010 and 2017.
Phillip Morley, for the Crown, told a crime proceeds hearing that £47,000 is in the council pension fund.
Jonathan Walker, for Dickinson, said he “anticipates” she will relinquish it in due course and so Judge Ray Singh adjourned the case until September 28.
