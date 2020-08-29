IN A time of need and uncertainty shoppers in once superstore have given generously to those less fortunate.

Tesco Bishop Auckland held a three day collection last week for local foodbanks in the North East.

The food was donated to both Fareshare and The Trussell Trust.

Tesco pledged to add another 20 per cent of donation on to the total.

Kimberley Graham, store manager, donated £20 worth of shopping, while Tracey Scott donated a gift card for shopping.

Mrs Graham said: “What a great weekend it was and collecting 30 trays was really good and thanks to our customers very generous as well as our staff for all their help this project is vital for our community and everyone seems to pull together in these uncertain times thank you to everyone.”

Summer Food Bank collection finished last weekend, and 30 boxes were collected.

Tesco Bishop Auckland Community Champion, John Bailey said: “We thank everyone who donated in our summer food bank collection in association with Fareshare and the Trussell Trust. In total 30 trays of food collected and it will be greatly received as in our current situation these collections are so vital.

“We have done really well our collections, and the weight will be passed on to us shortly and Tesco as a company add 20 per cent financial wise how good is that, these donations will go to local people."

“We have a very strong and proud community and as it’s known they all pull together and all i can say is once again thanks so much I’m very proud of the generosity in our area.”