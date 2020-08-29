A FOLK museum has won lottery funding to help address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector.

The Weardale Museum has received £45,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Emergency Fund to carry out emergency repairs to the south west corner of its newly acquired High House Chapel building in Ireshopeburn, make use of advisory and professional services to help to develop the project and undertake some necessary conservation work to its collection.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown began, The Weardale Museum has been closed to the public to protect the elderly and vulnerable volunteer workforce and has consequently had no income during 2020.

Nevertheless, the museum continues to offer its popular family history service through distance learning, has expanded its social media presence and is developing a new interactive website to offset the onsite closure.

Allan Percival, a trustee at the museum, said: “Thanks to the National Lottery and its players we can now carry out some essential repairs to our beautiful chapel, addressing some historic drainage problems at the site.

"We’re grateful that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time – it’s a lifeline to us and others who are passionate about sustaining heritage for the benefit of all.”

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefitting our personal wellbeing. All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations such as The Weardale Museum during this uncertain time.”