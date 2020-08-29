CHILDREN and young people across the UK will be supported with £1,000 grants from Tesco as part of a new scheme launched this week.

Thousands of groups and charities across the North East which support younger people will be able to apply for funding provided by the Bags of Help scheme throughout October, November and December.

Potential organisations who can apply include those supporting mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at-risk children.

Since Covid-19, the Bags of Help Covid-19 Communities Fund has given £4m of support to more than 8,000 charities and groups across the regions affected by the pandemic, each receiving £500 grants for food, resources, and emergency aid.

David Ford, Tesco's local communications manager for the North, said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.

“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding. We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.“

The Bags of Help programme, which is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork, has already provided £83m of funding to more than 34,000 community projects across the UK.

One group to benefit from a Bags of Help grant in the North is The Golddigger Trust, which works with tens of thousands of people, to implement real, lasting change in the lives of young people through its creative projects.

The £4,000 support the group received through Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, has helped to provide dozens of mentoring sessions with seven young girls in the area, to help them overcome anxieties such as leaving home and bullying.

Naomi Stanhope, Golddigger Trust’s Girls Project Worker and Events Coordinator, said; ‘With this funding we have been able to offer 39 mentoring sessions with seven different young girls.

“As a result of the programme's funding, each of these girls have demonstrated growth in moving forward from the issues they were struggling with. One of these young people came to us struggling with anxiety around leaving the house and being in groups of people after being bullied for years previously - but she's now confident enough to socialise and enjoy the outdoors.

"It really is a privilege to see young people benefit from our services, so I’d like to say thank-you to Tesco and shoppers across the region who helped.”

Tesco hopes to support over 2,000 projects across the country in October, November and December, with three grants of £1,000 each available in each voting region.

Local groups are encouraged to apply online at: www.tescobagsofhelp.org.uk.