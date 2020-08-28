OWNERS were left in shock when the roof of their newsagents collapsed this morning.

The Shakir family were opening Ali's Store, on St Andrew's Road, Bishop Auckland, at 7.30am this morning when they heard a loud bang.

Ali's Store has been in the town for more than 40 years and is vital to the community.

The property has been cordoned off while the rubble is cleared.

Emergency services and Durham County Council are at the scene.

Businessman Mr Shakir said: "We need help because we are not millionaires and we're not like Asda and cannot make repairs overnight. We are not structural engineers either so have no idea what the cause if or how to repair. We've been left in the dark and now are just going off the good will of the community.

"I want to say a big thank you to the community for their help and support. You don't realise you have the support until something like this happens and everybody pulls together We think it may be caused by the vibrations of buses going passed.

"We probably won't be open for a good while."

Nobody was hurt during the drama.

A neighbour who wanted to remain anonymous said: “We hear the noise of the vibrations all day everyday. There’s a lot of heavy traffic which comes through this village and it gets more and more every year. It’s an awful thing to see happen, I saw the fire brigade this morning and I was shocked. We’ve lived here for 30 years and often use the shop.

A temporary traffic light been installed to manage vehicles.

Durham County Council and the emergency services have been contacted for comment.