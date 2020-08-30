Some people in Stanhope might remember some of the lads from the Rectory Rovers Football team in this photograph dated 1929-30, which was sent to us by one of our sport memories contributors, John Phelan.
John gave us the names of the players – back row, from left, Joe Ridley, John Pallister, Fred Crowther. Middle row, from left, Arthur O'Dell, Joe Crowther and Tommy Brownless. Bottom row, from left, Hugh Ridley, Reggie Spark, Tom Potts, Sydney Bee and Fred Coulthard.
If you have any memories of your sports team and want to share your photographs, email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment