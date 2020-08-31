GARDENS have certainly been lifting spirits during lockdown, and particularly in this recent wet weather, and although some gardens have taken a battering in the winds and rain, many are still looking fabulous.
We asked Northern Echo readers to share photos of their gardens – and what a fantastic response we’ve had. Greenfingered readers have been sending in stunning images of the plants taking pride of place in their gardens.
To give us a glimpse into your front or back garden, send us some details and pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/yourgardens
Leonard Souter of Darlington, wanted to share this picture, right, that he took of the happy colours in his garden. Leonard says one of the key things to keeping a garden in shape is ‘dead head regularly’. His garden looks like it is blossoming out of lockdown
Roy Woodcock sent us three photos of his Darlington garden. He says the best feature is the paved patio surrounded by pots of colourful blooms. In the pictures, above and right, we can see a view from the lawn, the patio and a beautiful hanging basket
Lovely bright patio area tended by Roy Woodcock
One of the spectacular hanging baskets created by Roy Woodcock
Tracy Shaw of Bishop Auckland, has a terraced garden, and says at this time of year the hydrangeas are beautiful, and there is still a lot of bird activity. Tracy sent us the pictures you can see below
The middle terrace, below, at Tracy's garden
Gardening on a slope made to look easy in Tracy Shaw's garden
