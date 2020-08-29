Bishop Auckland Bay Horse Blues FC took part in a bike, walk and run for their chosen charities this season.
The participants followed a two-mile route around the town, with most of the club’s players completing numerous laps – Steven Telford ran 13 miles and Adam Peart led the way on his bike, clocking up 24 miles. The event was organised by the team’s manager, Jonathan Witton, and his family, and the team’s goalkeeper Joe Wilson, with all money raised shared between the LimbBo Foundation and Ifucareshare Foundation.
Some of the participants in the fundraising event
Mr Witton said: “My youngest son Jaxon was born missing the lower part of his right arm, the support we received from LimbBo has been fantastic, from receiving support, scooter adaptations and prosthetics all free of charge, has made a massive difference to Jaxon’s life, so as a club we are delighted that we have been able to help raise some valuable funds for the charity, so more children with limb differences can be helped, we would also like to thank everyone who has donated, we have truly been blown away with the support.”
Mr Wilson said: “Ifucareshare is a charity that supports those affected by suicide. I play football with Matthew, the founder of the charity and I have seen the excellent work he and his charity do. It’s really important to help.”
The club thanked Hannah Bell, Christine Witton and Zara Lawlor for the hampers for a fundraising raffle, Deco trophies, the Bayhorse and flooring company Barber and Whale, which raised £640.