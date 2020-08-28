Today we catch up with some Echo readers who have been enjoying our nostalgia pages, with many stories to tell. If you would like to share your pictures with our readers, email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk

A number of readers responded to this photograph published in the Northern Echo on Saturday, August 22. Allan

Barker recognised his brother Michael Barker, in the middle of the back row. His brother played for Bishop. Allan said

the picture was probably taken in 1959 or 1960. We thought it had been taken in 1955, but Allan said his brother

would only have been 14 then. Michael’s widow, Brenda Barker, told us that Michael, a West Auckland miner who

began his career with the Shildon Works Juniors in the 1950s, won six England amateur international caps while with

Bishop Auckland. Michael died on June 14 in 2010

Howard Wilson contacted us after seeing this photograph in the Echo this week. Mr Wilson worked at the garage, part-time as a student, at the time this aerial photo was taken. He said: “I am 99 per cent certain that the car parked in the garage, nearest the road on the southbound carriageway, belonged to the manager Willy Rogers, who was a director of Motor Delivery, Darlington. I’m fairly certain they were the parent company of Scotch Corner Garages.” We will be chatting to Mr Wilson further after he told us he had many interesting memories of his time there, which include serving Sean Connery and Ronnie Corbett

Norah Ballinger, nee Lally, spotted this photograph of wellwishers on May 27, 1960, in Newton Aycliffe, waiting for the Queen, who was visiting the region. Norah said she was nine at the time of the visit and she remembered being with her mother. She told us: “We were lucky enough to have a good view as we were watching from an upstairs window of a shop called Bachelors

Jade Peverley’s great-grandfather was a keen photographer and lived in Darlington at the time the A1 was being built. Jade’s grandfather kept the photos and Jade stumbled across them recently. She told us: “My great grandad took the photos on the Walworth road from May 1963 to October/November 1964 and they show the whole process from it being a field to actually being the A1. My grandad has kept these photos safe for many years.” This picture was taken in March or April 1964

Another photo sent in by Jade Peverley of the A1 in the spring of 1964

In this photograph of Hunwick Cricket Club in the 1940s or 1950s, we were able to identify Ray Pratt, far right in the back row, man with the open-necked shirt, but did not know anybody else in the photo. Echo reader David Warne contacted us because he recognised his father, Don Warner, fourth from the left in the front row. We are grateful to David for contacting us. If you recognise any players, email jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk

Pictures we published of Woodland Road garage in Darlington recently sparked a memory for Echo reader John Lloyd. Mr Lloyd said he clearly remembered Woodland Road garage from the time he was learning to drive in 1961, until Mr Soanes sold the premises. Mr Lloyd, who has been a resident of Woodland Road since 1966, bought two cars from the garage. Mr Soames also had premises in Whessoe Road, he tells us. Mr Lloyd enclosed a bill, above, for the last car, dated 1977

The photograph of Bishop Auckland footballers attracted the attention of Allan Wilkinson, of Houghton-le-Spring. Allan tells us it was a game against either Thameside or Sunderland. The games were in the English schools shield and Allan played in both. He said: ”We defeated Thameside 2-1, drew at Kingsway and lost at Roker Park later 3-1. The manager of the Bishop team was Bill ‘Butch’ Dixon a teacher at St James. Our centre half was Jackie Bell, who later played for Newcastle United, a great player and a gentleman who unfortunately died many years ago – his uncle was Billy Bell, who managed Evenwood for some years.” Allan told us he trained with Laurie Brown on Tuesdays and Thursday nights. He said: “His brilliance did not rub off on me. Nor did it rub off on my brother Barry, who played in the 1956 (?) cup replays against Crook when Jimmy Nimmins broke his leg. The trainer at the time was Jack Sowerby who was quite a character, and he knew his football.” Allan also sent us this programme, above