SOME of the North East’s most treasured buildings will have their ‘secrets unlocked’ in a new Channel 4 Tv series.

Airing weekly every Sunday evening, a new six-part Channel 4 series presented by George Clarke offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the National Trust’s most remarkable properties during their closure to visitors.

Tomorrow’s episode features several of the conservation charity’s houses and gardens in the North East of England.

‘George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked’ sees George discover some of the UK’s most impressive historic homes; finding out more about the fascinating architecture, design and stories behind each property.

George will also be taking walks around the stunning gardens, open countryside and spectacular surrounding scenery of these treasured estates.

Tourists flock to the National Trust’s 300 houses and gardens, but this all came to a halt in March as lockdown forced sites across the country closed.

In this six-part series, George Clarke is granted special access to some of these historic and extraordinary places as they’ve never been seen before, delving into the hidden recesses that visitors don’t normally get to see.

In episode two, airing on the 30 August, George goes back to his roots in Tyne and Wear at Washington Old Hall, ancestral home to the first president of the USA.

George adds: “The history of our architecture tells the stories of our past, both good and bad, and the National Trust grounds and walks have made me realise, now more than ever, just how important our open, green and beautiful spaces are to our happiness, well-being and mental health. "What an opportunity for me to explore so many properties, many of which I’ve never seen before. Stay safe, sit back and enjoy the series, because it’s the most unique series of programmes I’ve ever made.”

The North East features again in episode four for a walk through the Gibside Estate, an eighteenth century landscape park with royal connections and crowned with jaw-dropping architecture.

George completes his six-part journey back in the North East, fulfilling a boyhood dream by scaling the iconic Penshaw Monument.

As lockdown eases, the National Trust is re-opening gardens, parks and some houses on a pre-booking basis. Tickets must be booked in advance via the website, with new batches of tickets released each Friday for the following week. Some of the locations featured in George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked remain closed at the time of writing.

The show will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm until 27 September.