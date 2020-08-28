A NORTH-EAST organisation dedicated to helping businesses fight cybercrime has partnered with a global data and ransomware protection provider.

Data protection provider Arcserve has teamed up with the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC), a non-profit organisation, on their mission to support, educate and help protect businesses in the North-East from cybercrime.

The NEBRC is informed by the National Cyber Security Centre and works with seven local police forces, universities and ethical hackers to ensure their advice is up-to-date.

The organisation's partners can now leverage Arcserve’s data protection and disaster recovery expertise, helping the region avoid negative impacts of ransomware and other cyber threats.

This will be delivered through free educational resources including webinars, newsletter contributions and industry specific content.

Rebecca Chapman, director at the NEBRC, said: "Though many businesses in the North-East are faced with a challenging set of economic circumstances outside their control, this is not a time for letting business continuity and data protection fall to the wayside

“Ransomware, to give just one example, continues to pose a significant and rising threat to small businesses.

"By giving our partners access to Arcserve’s decades of hard-won, in-the-trenches, IT expertise, we can better give them the support they need.”

Mick Bradley, vice president of EMEA at Arcserve, said: “We thought this was a unique opportunity to help UK businesses in their time of need, and one that was near impossible for us to turn down.

"We see businesses in the North as a key element of our shared economic future and securing them is an indispensable part of our UK mission.

"Joining with the NEBRC will help us to fulfill our social responsibility to help businesses protect themselves from cyberthreats.

The partnership follows the NEBRC's launch of cyber security services for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

As many sectors return to work following the pandemic, the organisation is warning SMEs that cyber security is more important than ever.

“Cyber crime is a global issue, and a growing concern for large and small businesses alike," said Martin Wilson, head of cyber and innovation for the North East Hub at NEBRC.

He added: “But cyber security does not need to be a daunting challenge for small business owners."

“The NEBRC works to provide SMEs with an affordable, practical approach to cyber security services."