AN optician has been recognised for 25 years of service.

Tim Mitchison began his career as store director at Specsavers in Bishop Auckland in 1995.

Since then, he has continued to invest in stores in the region, taking the helm at Specsavers in Newton Aycliffe and Barnard Castle also.

During a small ceremony with colleagues, Mr Mitchison was presented with a long service award, congratulating him in his work to provide optical and hearing services to people across County Durham.

He was part of the driving force behind the new Specsavers store in Horse Market, Barnard Castle, which opened in August last year.

Having lived and worked in the North-East all his life, he says he is proud to have a job which allows him to help people in the community.

He said: "I’ve loved being part of the team at Specsavers for the past 25 years and I’m very grateful to receive recognition for reaching this milestone.

"I’m proud to have provided a vital service to local people for a quarter of a century and I’m honoured to work across three fantastic stores – Newton Aycliffe, Bishop Auckland and Barnard Castle. Since opening last year, the Barnard Castle store has been a great success and we are proud of our presence in this fantastic

market town.

"The current climate is very challenging indeed, but our commitment to helping local people remains firm. We have been working around the clock to ensure that we are here to help those who need our services."