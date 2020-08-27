A QUARTER of owners in the North-East say their dog has developed at least one problem behaviour during lockdown, according to new research by Dogs Trust.

The dog welfare charity, which has a rehoming centre in Darlington, surveyed over 6,000 dog owners in May this year, including dog owners in the North-East about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their dog.

Those who took part were asked about their dog’s routines, walks, enrichment and time spent alone during and before lockdown.

Over a quarter of owners in the region (26 per cent) reported that their dog's routine had changed a lot.

This includes having less walks, as owners stuck to government guidance, and being less likely to be allowed to run off-lead.

A quarter of dog owners (25 per cent) in the area reported that their dog showed at least one new behavioural problem during lockdown.

When comparing behaviours before and after lockdown, the charity found a 40 per cent increase in reports of dogs whining or barking when a household member was busy and a 19 per cent increase in reports of dogs frequently seeking attention from their owner.

While 41 per cent have seen an increase dogs being clingy or following people around the house during lockdown, all (100 per cent) also say their dog has hidden or moved away when approached.

The charity is concerned that if these problems are not identified and treated, there will be an increase in dog abandonment and even euthanasia.

Advice to help owners manage dog’s behaviour has been issued online, which will also help dogs adjust to when owners return to work.

Rachel Casey, Director of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “These are challenging times as millions of us across the country have had our daily lives turned upside down.

"Whilst some dogs have been happy to have their human family at home more, others have been stressed by reduced exercise, inability to find a quiet place to rest or no contact with other dogs.

“A big worry for us is the long-term impact of lockdown on dogs’ ability to cope when left home alone.

"Dogs that had separation anxiety before the lockdown are likely to get worse when left again as owners head back to work – but we also expect new cases to develop, because other dogs, particularly puppies, have learnt to expect company all day.

"We could well see a rise in the number of dogs needing our help or being abandoned because of this.

“Together, with the support of the public, we can change the tale. It is much easier to prevent problems than treat them so we would urge people to visit our website or Dog School videos on YouTube for advice and support.

“We understand that some may not be able to cope with dogs that have developed problem behaviours and will offer support to those who need to hand over a dog, for whatever reason. Please get in touch with us and our rehoming teams will do whatever they can to help.”