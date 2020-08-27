A VIRTUAL blockchain and cryptocurrency meetup to showcase the North-East’s talent will take place next month.
Blockchain is a way of recording information that makes it difficult or impossible to change or hack due to encryption and there being no centralised ledger.
On the digital ledger, transactions are grouped into blocks, duplicated and distributed across the network of computers on the chain.
Seven speakers have so far been confirmed, with slots open to other tech firms who would like to present.
This includes Josh Edwards from blockchain firm Flare Network and Charles Holmes from Trust Works, which integrates emerging technology with existing businesses processes.
The pair, with support from regional tech networks DevHub North and Dynamo, organised the event, which takes place on Monday, September 28 from 6pm to 8pm.
As well as businesses and startups in the sector, Jennifer Li, from Northumbria University will be presenting. Her work looks at distributed ledger technologies in construction.
Each project will have ten minutes to present and more than 20 businesses have so far signed up.
Dawn Dunn, fintech cluster manager at Dynamo, said: “We’re delighted to support the blockchain and cryptocurrency meet up and look forward to hearing from some brilliant and enthusiastic tech professionals as they showcase projects they’re working on.
“It’s a great opportunity to share ideas and to learn more about an area of growing importance in the region’s tech economy.”
Search ‘blockchain meetup’ on Eventbrite to sign up.