LEARNER drivers and instructors have been left frustrated as they battled to book driving tests in hour-long queues yesterday.

Just after 1.30pm yesterday, August 26, there were 236,210 people waiting in a virtual queue to bag one of only 35,675 tests available during the next six weeks.

While many will come away disappointed, a week's worth of slots will be announced by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) on a weekly rolling basis.

The booking website first reopened to the public on Friday, August 21, following closure due to coronavirus, but learners were left unable to book tests until Wednesday due to “urgent maintenance” on the site after it crashed. On Wednesday, it crashed again for a few minutes.

Darlington driving instructor Jonathan Hudson, who books tests for his clients, was 106,000th in line at 8am and had still not booked a test five hours later.

He said: “There must be something they can do that is more practical to overcome this. I was hoping the demand would ease up but it doesn’t seem to be.

“I can’t see tests catching up with demand any time soon.

“It’s very difficult because I have more people wanting to start lessons but I can’t get others in for their tests to free up slots.

“Five or six of mine are also going off to university soon so they are faced with the decision of going for a test in their new city or having to wait. It is a huge blow to them, they have worked so hard over the last year.”

DVSA has faced criticism over the national queueing system, with some questioning why there are not location-based queues as driving tests are delivered locally.

This would ease pressure on the website and give people a better idea of the number of tests available in their area.

Learner Lauren Rebair, a 23-year-old key worker for NHS Health Records, finally got through to find no tests available within 50 miles of her North-East home.

She said: "I’m surprised there wasn’t a better structure, like a localised system.

"I managed to get onto the site after about six hours in the queue but my local test centres were all fully booked. There were none within 50 miles with availability, so I will just have to keep trying."

DVSA said hopeful drivers are given the option to choose any test centre when using the national site, so this allows them to go elsewhere if a local centre has no availability – as if someone can drive, they should be able to drive anywhere.

Mr Hudson, who has been a driving instructor for 16 years, agrees with this principle but says local knowledge helps learners relax.

He said: “Many of my students would be put off if I told them their test would be in, say, Newcastle. They want to take their test in the place they learned.

“Especially now there’s added pressure to pass first time as tests are so hard to get.”

The 42-year-old says a localised system where test centres and instructors communicate directly would make more sense, with the option to still go elsewhere if availability is low.

But DVSA said this would make no difference as it does not change the capacity of each centre.

A DVSA spokesperson said: "The driving test booking service reopened today for all candidates in England and Wales to book their driving tests.

"As expected, demand has been very high with only a limited number of tests still available to book.

"More tests will be made available to book on September 1 and we are putting in place measures to increase the number available.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and thank candidates for their patience as it may take time to book and take a test."

There have also been calls for instructors to be able to sign off students. Mr Hudson says this would not work due to rogue traders, but others believe it would help ease pressures and deal with the backlog.

DVSA say this is not something they are considering.

The next batch of tests will go live on Tuesday, September 1 at 8am.