THE most viewed homes currently for sale in Newton Aycliffe has been revealed - and it shows what types of homes are in demand.

A mix of three and four-bed homes, including two bungalows, in and around the area have scored the most viewed on property website Zoopla.

A modern-looking home on Malvern Way is among just a few homes that have seen hundreds of people viewing them online.

Here's the top six most viewed homes this month, according to Zoopla - accurate at time of publication on August 27.

1. Thurlow Grove, Newton Aycliffe

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

This four-bed detached bungalow is being marketed as an investment opportunity in an "ideal" part of the town.

It has been described as a "spacious detached bungalow" complete with its own garage, private drive and large lawn to the front.

Price: £160,000

Page views: 934 in last 30 days

2. Malvern Way, Newton Aycliffe

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

This three-bedroom detached home is the second-most popular property for sale on Zoopla.

It has been described as a "well presented property" and "close to local amenities."

It boasts off street parking for several cars, south facing gardens, and an power-operated garage door.

Price: Offers over £180,000

Page views: 727 in last 30 days

3. Kempton Close, Woodham

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

A recently refurbished three-bedroom detached in Woodham has proved one of the most viewed homes in the last 30 days.

The home features a garage conversion, a brand-new kitchen, two bathrooms and a double driveway.

Price: Offers over £165,000

Page views: 499 in last 30 days

4. Gamul Close, Newton Aycliffe

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

Complete with three bedrooms, a converted garage and a conservatory - this home on Gamul Close also makes the list of most viewed.

Also described as "well presented throughout," the home is described as being in the Cobblers Hall area of the town.

Price: Offers over £130,000

Page views: 416 in last 30 days

5. Wakenshaw Drive, Newton Aycliffe

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

With four bedrooms, this semi-detached in Wakenshaw Drive also comes with a ground floor toilet, kitchen diner, bathroom, en-suite, living room, garage and off street parking.

Price: Offers over £155,000

Page views 349 in last 30 days

6. Bousfield Crescent, Newton Aycliffe

Picture supplied by ZOOPLA

This semi-detached bungalow comes with a modern fitted kitchen, dining room and three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

It has a garden to the rear, which is still undergoing work, and a single garage for off street parking.

Price: Offers over £155,000

Page views: 333 in last 30 days

