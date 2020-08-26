HERE'S the latest coronavirus developments from the last 24-hours:
- A further 15 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,515, NHS England said on Tuesday. The patients were aged between 27 and 95, and all had known underlying health conditions. Another three deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
- Deaths in the UK have risen above average for the first time since mid-June, statistics show, but coronavirus is not thought to be behind the rise. The heatwave experienced during the week ending August 14 is likely to explain the weekly increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. There were 9,392 deaths from all causes in England and Wales in the week ending August 14 – 447 more deaths compared with the previous week.
- The UK government is facing calls to review its guidance on face coverings as pupils in Scotland will be required to wear a face covering when they return to school next week. The Association of School and College Leaders said as evidence continues to emerge, Westminster should review its guidance. Number 10 said there were "no plans" to review the guidance on face coverings in schools.
- Three prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in Stockton. A house block has been isolated after three prisoners tested positive for coronavirus at HMP Holme House. No prison officers have tested positive for Covid-19.
- A number of high street chains have updated shoppers on the rules regarding the wearing of face masks in their stores. Anyone who fails to adhere to the new rules will face a £100 fine, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. But under the new measures introduced last week by the PM, this amount will double for subsequent offences up to a maximum of £3,200. Here's what you need to know.
- The Aviator Bistro, at Fishburn Airfield, near Ferryhill, has closed its doors after one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Workers said the staff member was on holiday for seven days prior to returning to work at 12pm on Friday, August 21.