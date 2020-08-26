Tributes have been paid after the death of great all-round sportsman Keith Waine, who died aged 77.

Mr Waine, who was born in Bishop Auckland, and more recently lived in Cockfield, died on April 16. He was married to Deirdre, who died in 1986, and they had a daughter, Lisa. Mr Waine met his wife while they were at school.

Mr Waine was educated locally and attended King James Grammar School for boys in Bishop Auckland, where his sporting skills started to shine

He was a keen athlete, footballer and cricketer, taking part in many county and inter-school games and the All England games.

Alan Milroy, best friend and his best man, and who was brought up only three doors from Mr Waine and has know him since they were “knee high to grasshoppers”, said: “It was at the grammar school that his cricket really became a focus. After school he then played for Bishop Auckland and then Etherley Cricket Club.

“One of his most memorable times would probably have been the major village competition in which all villages across England competed and the final was held at Lords. Keith didn’t get to the final, but he played some great matches along the way.

“He was a bit of a footballer too. That started at junior level too, first with the Bishop Auckland YMCA juniors, and then Shildon and Cockfield at some point. He played in the Northern League too.

“He was a great man and a great all-round sportsman. Sport just came naturally to him and he loved it. He was also like a brother to me. ”

Mr Waine also enjoyed a round of golf and he and Mr Milroy had been members of Bishop Auckland Golf Club since about 1976.

A private burial took place at Cockfield Cemetery and a celebration of Mr Waine’s life will be held at a future date.