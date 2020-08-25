EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A1 Northbound.
Durham Police are currently on scene at a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1/M, just north of Junction 60.
The northbound carriageway is currently closed, and is expected to remain closed for around half an hour.
Drivers sustained minor injuries, and an ambulance crew is attending.
The collision is believed to have occurred at around 4.10pm today, August 25.
One driver, who pulled off the motorway for a break due to the heavy rain, passed the scene on his way home.