A DOG at the centre of court proceedings against its owner, following an attack on a child, is to be made subject of a destruction order.

That fate has been hovering over the Staffordshire bull terrier since it bit a girl said to be unexpectedly visiting owner Allison Cairns’ home in Willington.

The nine-year-old girl suffered a bite injury to her left thigh in the incident, on Saturday November 30, last year

Durham Crown Court was told the dog, Ozzy, was already subject of a control order arising from a previous attack.

Following the November attack, Ozzy was seized by police and has been in the force’s care awaiting the outcome of court proceedings against Ms Cairns.

The 42-year-old defendant, of High Street, Willington, denied being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

Her counsel, Lorraine Mustard, told the court following the earlier incident an arrangement was in place whereby when friends or family were due to visit, they would forewarn Ms Cairns who would secure the dog elsewhere in the house.

But on the day in question she was not expecting callers and was unprepared when the visit took place.

In previous hearings Judge James Adkin said he wanted to prevent further attacks by the dog, adding that, “the end may be nigh” for Ozzy.

He called on counsel to seek to come up with, “a humane outcome” in the case to avoid the need for a jury trial, when there are few taking place due to the Covid-crisis and the need for social distancing.

The case remained listed for trial at Durham Crown Court this week, although Chris Baker for the Crown and Miss Mustard said it was still hoped a resolution could be found.

Following discussions between parties in the case it returned to court yesterday, when the defendant maintained her not guilty pleas.

But she agreed to “sign over” the dog to police, effectively relinquishing ownership.

Judge Adkin, therefore, ordered that the case remained on the file until the dog is destroyed.

Once that has taken place, he said the Crown can apply administratively for a formal not guilty verdict.

Providing that takes place satisfactorily, Judge Adkin said there would be no need for the case to be re-listed.