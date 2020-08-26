A DEDICATED cyclist has raised nearly £10,000 for a North-East hospice by pedalling the height of Mount Everest in memory of his wife.

Peter Greenan, from Norton, cycled up Hartside Pass, in Cumbria, 22 times within 24 hours – climbing a total height of 29,902 feet, equivalent to the height of the world’s highest mountain.

He has so far raised £9,617.50 for Butterwick Hospice Care, the charity which cared for his wife, Amanda, in her final days until her death at the age of 49.

Peter, who is a member of the Ferryhill Wheelers Cycling Club, said: “The Butterwick cared for Mandy, and for me and our son, Alex, who was just 15, when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer three years ago. They helped us through some very hard times.

“Other members of my family spent time with the hospice, so I always knew what an amazing job they did, and when my wife got sick, it was the one place I wanted her to go.

“Mandy went into the hospice, at Stockton, at the end of her life for care and support – they gave her dignity at the end. Afterwards, Butterwick helped Alex and I get back up and able to face life again. I’m indebted to them, and it made me want to repay some of that debt.”

Peter began his challenge late in the evening, repeatedly climbing the 1,904-foot hill through the night, and finally reaching the height of Everest nearly 23 hours later.

He was joined by his sister, Margaret, and brother, Francis, and by colleagues from Northumbrian Water, where Peter works as a project manager.

They worked as a relay team to provide moral support, and to keep Peter fed and watered throughout the challenge.

Debbie Jones, chief executive of Butterwick Hospice Care, said: “It was our privilege to care for Mandy, Peter, and Alex in their time of need, and we couldn’t be more grateful or inspired by what Peter has accomplished.”

Peter added: “I want to say a big thank you to my employer Northumbrian Water for giving me the time off to do this challenge and donating to my fundraising, as well as Lloyds Foundation, Axiom Engineering Associates, the Boardman Tasker Charitable Trust, and to everyone who has supported me.”

To make a donation, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving/ and search for Peter Greenan