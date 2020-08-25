A THIEF who has appeared in court for at least 237 previous offences has been given a conditional charge for stealing from a shop.
Paul Longthorne stole bedding worth £64 from a Wilkinson's store in Bishop Auckland on March 28 this year.
Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that the 45-year-old has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1985.
John Garside, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was seen entering the store, selecting three packs of bedding and leaving without making any effort to pay."
Longthorne pleaded guilty to one charge of theft from a shop.
Stephen Andrews, mitigating, said: "The aggravating factor here is without a doubt his history. He has an unenviable record, 68 of the previous offences relate to dishonesty from 1985 to 2019.
"It will come as no surprise to the court that the majority of his offending is down to a longstanding addiction with heroin. He has been working exceptionally well with probation."
Judge Helen Cousins handed Longthorne, of Wood Street, Spennymoor, a conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £21 victim surcharge.