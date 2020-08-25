A YOUNG man who failed to heed a judge’s warning to keep away from an underage girl has paid the price and is starting a 16-month custodial sentence.

Three days after receiving a suspended sentence for flouting a restraining order by repeatedly ringing the 15-year-old girl, while previously behind bars, Connor Dulson was found with the girl at his flat.

Durham Crown Court heard that suspicious neighbours reported seeing her being taken from a taxi into the flat covered in a blanket, on June 26.

When police called at the address in Dale View, Crook, both appeared to be in an inebriated state and the girl was found hiding under a duvet in a bed.

Dulson claimed he only allowed her into his flat so she could collect clothes, having spent the previous nights after his release from prison at his mother’s address in nearby Fir Tree.

He previously served a ten-month sentence for detaining a child, the same girl, without authority, relating to two nights spent with her at a hotel in Piercebridge, in late December.

That came only days after he was given a formal police warning to keep away from the girl.

As part of the sentence, imposed in January, Dulson was made subject of a three-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the girl.

The 20-year-old defendant admitted breaching the restraining order, putting him in breach of the suspended sentence over the incident at his flat.

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said the Crown could not factually oppose Dulson’s basis of plea that he only allowed the girl into his flat to collect clothes.

The court heard Dulson was said to have told a police officer it was his intention to keep contacting the girl as he was the only person who cared for her.

But his counsel, Stephen Hamill, said the defendant denies making that comment.

Mr Hamill said while it was, “a clear breach” of the orders, the complainant has been “persistent” in contacting the defendant, “going out of her way to have some sort of relationship with him.”

He added: “He’s extremely immature and it’s something that has held him back very much in his adult life.”

Judge Ray Singh said these were, “flagrant breaches” ignoring his warning to Dulson.

He activated the eight months of the suspended sentence and added eight months in custody to be served consecutively.

The judge also reminded Dulson that on his release the restraining order remains in place until January 2023.