CONCERNS have been raised by residents in a dales village after a hole emerged.
Residents of Bondisle Way in Stanhope are worried after the hole emerged on Friday, August 15.
Because it is not known what the cause of the hole is, residents fear it could continue to expand.
Residents say the hole is now four feet deep.
John Emerson who lives in the house next door to the hole said: “If the rain comes down the water will make the ground soft and it will expand. Kids are very inquisitive and could fall down it since it is right next to a footpath.”
Mark Readman, Durham County Council’s highways services manager, said: “After being made aware of subsidence outside a property at Bondisle Way in Stanhope last week, we arranged for an emergency response team to put a barrier around a small hole in the ground to make the area safe.
"Once our investigations are complete, we will arrange to backfill the void to return it to its original condition and remove the barriers.”
