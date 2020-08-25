A GANG involved in illicit cannabis growing used the cover of lockdown to break into and convert a rented property for use as a “factory” to produce the drug, a court was told.

Locks were changed and the electricity meter was bypassed before almost every room in the terraced house in Shildon was fitted with growing equipment, costing about £5,000.

Durham Crown Court heard that when police visited the property, in South View, on Friday July 24, knocks at the door went unanswered.

Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting, said entry was forced and sole occupant, Vietnamese national Doan Dang, was found in the loft.

Officers recovered a total of 228 plants in various stages of maturity, many almost ready to be “harvested”, but others which were just seedlings ready for the next grow.

An expert officer considered three grows a year would have been possible, “conservatively” putting the profit for each at about £70,000.

Dang denied planting the crop but said he was recruited by a “westerner” he met in a park in Newcastle, who gave him phone instructions about tending the crop.

He said he had been there for about two months and was to be paid £500 and given monthly food deliveries.

As all rooms were in use, apart from the kitchen and bathroom, he was sleeping in a cupboard under the stairs.

Mr Bosomworth told the court: “In an unusual and ingenious move, those running this operation broke into the house under the cover of lockdown, changing the locks and installing cannabis growing equipment.

“This was a large-scale operation and was certainly commercial.”

Dang, 31, who has committed no previous offences in this country, admitted producing a class B drug.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said the Vietnamese national has been in the UK for a long time and was looking for work to help to save to pay to return to his home country.

A one-way plane ticket would cost about £500, which was what he was to be paid for tending the crop.

Mr Hamill said it was a “pitiful” amount given that he was sleeping in a cupboard, while others stood to make a healthy profit.

Judge Ray Singh said: “This was a significant operation, taking advantage of the present pandemic where lettable properties are unable to be let, because of Covid.”

He imposed a 25-month prison sentence and ordered forfeiture and destruction of the plants and equipment.