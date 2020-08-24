STAFF at an aerospace division of a global supplier of paints, coatings, and speciality material have been commended for their work in transforming a railway institute.
Employees from PPG’s Shildon site gave up their time and donated paint to Shildon Railway Institute to spruce up Hackworth lounge.
Donna Matthews, lead of the PPG Shildon engagement team, approached the institute after seeing their Save Our Stute campaign on Facebook.
The initiative was set up to raise £30,000 towards the next phase of a renovation bid to safeguard the future of Shildon Railway Institute.
Decorating work by the volunteers went ahead before the Covid-19 closure.
The railway institute committee said they are pleased and proud of the work done and incredibly appreciative of the time contributed by everyone involved showing genuine community spirit to revamp the institute.
Hackworth lounge will reopen at an anniversary rail heritage day on Sunday, September 27, 2020.