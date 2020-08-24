A FESTIVAL of history and culture is returning to the region next month with a range of days out on the doorstep.

This year’s Heritage Open Days will explore Hidden Nature with a mixture of in-person as well as digital events, including virtual tours.

New online activities mean that communities across the North-East will be able to celebrate the stories of the places and spaces that are important to them in different and innovative ways.

Annie Reilly, head of producing at Heritage Open Days, said: said: “Heritage Open Days is all about sharing amazing stories of the places, spaces, nature, heritage and history around us, and feeling part of a community has never been more important.

“We’ve been planning new ways to keep people connected with each other and their local area, whether it’s from home with our new digital programme or exploring Hidden Nature in the great outdoors.”

In-person events will include exclusive walks, talks and exhibitions and explore archives, tunnels and gardens not normally open to the public, with adherence to local government guidelines ensuring a safe and relaxing visit.

Continued support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery means every Heritage Open Days event is free, including entry to museums, country houses and other attractions which usually charge for admission.

Thorpe Light Railway, near Barnard Castle is taking part and people will be able to talk to the volunteers restoring the historic miniature railway.

Train enthusiasts will also love the chance to see historic photos of the area, with plans for freight train demonstrations and possibly even a ride on a historic passenger carriage.

The session is on Saturday September 19 from 12.30pm-3pm.

Those who want to get some fresh air and enjoy a walk can visit Hardwick Park in Stockton and find out more about the Grade II listed Site of Special Historic Interest with a brand new heritage audio tour available for smartphones.

It is available anytime from September 11-20.

On Friday September 18, from 10am to 11.30am, there will be a Hidden Nature tour of the lower Derwent Valley.

Visitors can discover Derwenthaugh Park and Hollinside Manor at the Land of Oak and Iron, Gateshead

The 90 minute walk and talk will take in sites including Kite Hill, cross the River Derwent at the Butterfly Bridge, and see how the power of water was harnessed for local industry by Crowleys Dam.

Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery, Alnwick, is offering visitors the chance to see its latest exhibition ‘Sewing Machine Art’, exploring the social history of the industry through unique botanical textile designs.

Visitors will also get a chance to see the works being made with a live demonstration from the local textile artist on September 20 from 10am–4pm.

Bishopwearmouth Walking Tour in Sunderland is on September 16 at 1pm and 3pm and September 19 10.30am and 12.30pm.

For full listings visit: heritageopendays.org.uk