A PUB has closed after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus following a trip abroad.

The Miners Arms in Coundon has temporally shut its doors after one of its bar staff tested positive which workers believe was passed on during a recent trip to Zante.

In a statement posted on Facebook over the weekend management said: "We do believe he was not in contact with anyone during that shift and he was working on his own however till we receive my results and the teams probably in the morning we will be closed for the rest of the day.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused today... it’s certainly something we would never want to do however for the safety of everyone we have made this drastic decision.

"We always have amazing standards regarding our cleaning and sanitising schedule however we will be deep cleaning and sanitising the pub all day today in self-isolation.

"We will keep everyone updated in the morning in the meantime if anyone has any questions please don’t hesitate to contact me."

Following the closure announcement, the pub says it was visited by police.

Management said officers told workers they had done the correct thing and that the staff member had been very diligent.

A pub spokesperson said: “The processes we have already followed more than exceeds what they would require any diligent business to do under these circumstances.

“We will be contacting more people this evening to make sure we all can be protected.

“As always as a community we work together to keep everyone including all our loved ones safe hence our decision made today."