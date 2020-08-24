AN electrical firm has ramped up its recruitment drive with the creation of two new jobs in County Durham as part of a national campaign to fill 650 new jobs.
The online electricals store, AO, is looking to fill posts in Spennymoor as it prepares for significant growth.
It hopes the roles will manage the sustained demand sparked by customers turning to AO after Covid-19 accelerated online shopping habits, building on the growth that AO saw in 2019.
As the firm seeks to cement the increased demand for buying electricals online, more “AOers” are needed in Spennymoor for its logistics business including warehouse operatives and most important of all, those helping customers get what they need, when they need it.
There is a wide variety of jobs on offer in operations working across AO’s growing logistics business.
AO is looking for a diverse range of expertise to join its 3,000-strong team including a warehouse operative.
AO founder John Roberts, said: “AO went into Covid-19 fit and focused on the future. The pandemic accelerated a shift in customer behaviour towards online shopping – we saw five years’ change in five weeks. We now have the opportunity to make AO a habit that lasts for our new customers."
