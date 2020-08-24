YOUNGSTERS have been put through their paces at a week-long activity camp.

Last week, Dean Bank Park, Ferryhill hosted a number of successful drop-in activity sessions, with range of activities provided free of charge for the children aged between four and 12. The project was funded by the Four Together Partnership with further assistance provided by the Ferryhill Town Council. The activities were delivered by team members from Premier Education Durham.

Activities included soft archery, hockey games, an obstacle course and footgolf to name just a few. The children set themselves challenges and tried to beat their own high scores. Cleaning stations were visible between the activities with hand sanitiser freely available for use between games.

Stuart Blackett, a parent who brought his two sons, aged six and eight, on more than one occasion said: “The kids have really enjoyed it. I hope to see more things like this in the future.”

Tania Hawman, a parent who came with her two children said:”This is absolutely fantastic. It has been great; we need more activities like this.”

Cal Smith from Premier Education Durham said: “This is a wonderful project to be able to deliver something like this for the families in the area. It is important that the children are given the opportunity to be active, be with friends and have lots of fun trying new things.”

Visitors David Stoddard, Peter Atkinson, Joe Makepeace, Jacqueline Cansella, Callum Aitchison and Cal Smith

On Friday, Joe Makepeace Mayor of Ferryhill, Jacqueline Cansella Deputy Mayor, David Stoddard, chair of the 4 Together Partnership, Peter Atkinson, Ferryhill councillor, and Callum Aitchison 4 Together Partnership visited to see the activities in full swing.