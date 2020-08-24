AS a nation of animal lovers, we asked our readers to share with us photos and stories about the pets in their family.

Maybe you have a rescue animal that has made a difference in both your lives? From the exotic and unusual, to sofa-hogging cats and dogs, whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you. You can send your pictures to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/perfectpets

This week we are enjoying pictures of your dogs. More next week.

This is Archie and his owner Caroline Shields, from Fishburn, County Durham. Archie has just turned 16 – Caroline has had him since he was eight weeks old. She says: ‘He truly is my best friend’

Above is Odie. The photo was sent by Donna Humble of Newton Aycliffe, who has had Odie for 16 months. Odie is a Blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Donna said: ‘He’s very playful and can also be mischievous, but on this rare occasion, he is just chilling'

Taking it easy in this picture is shih tzu Molly. Molly belongs to Jean Harrison, who lives in Durham. She has been with the family for five years. Jean says Molly is very loving, loves to lay in the sun in the garden, loves her walks and never tires

Patricia Timmins, from Darlington, sent in a great photograph of Barney, who was three on August 18. Barney is a black and tan English Show Cocker, who is full of fun. Patricia said: ‘He loves a spot of sunbathing, particularly if there is ice cream to share.’ Barney is pictured here in his favourite spot in the garden

Rebecca Parkin, from Darlington, sent in a picture of Charlie, who has been a member of Rebecca’s family for five years. Rebecca says: ‘Charlie is an amazing, clever and loving Border collie. She always brings a smile to our family every single day. Charlie’s favourite place is the beach. One of Charlie’s distinguishing characteristics is her tongue, which she loves to hang out of her mouth’