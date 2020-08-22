FUNDING is being made available to help those in need after with financial support and assistance.
The funding is open to those across County Durham who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and who need additional financial support and assistance.
An additional £500,000 has been invested into Durham County Council’s Welfare Assistance Scheme to help people in crisis.
The council’s scheme has been enhanced in order to further support the most vulnerable who are struggling financially to meet their immediate short-term needs or to enable them to maintain their independence in the community.
The pandemic has hit many of the poorest communities the hardest.
This includes help with daily living expenses and support when they are re-homed due to a change in circumstances.
Free and impartial advice and support for anyone having trouble managing their money, or dealing with rent arrears or debt, can be found on the council’s website.
Residents can also call the council’s customer services team on 03000-260000, who will be able to direct people to the most relevant services.