AS the nation looks to the future after lockdown, ministers plan to rebuild the economy by investing in job centres to get people back into the workplace.
Department for Work and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman visited the Job Centre in Crook, accompanied by the MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden.
Mr Opperman praised the work staff at the Job Centre were doing to help job seekers.
He said: “The Job Centre has a network of work coaches, in Crook and across the country, who are already matching jobseekers to new roles as we get Britain back working again.”
Mr Opperman said number of work coaches is expected to double, to 27,000, across the country.
A Plan for Jobs oush aims to protect, support and create jobs through a Kickstart scheme, sector-based work academies and by doubling the number of work coaches across Job Centres as the country looks to build back the economy.
The Kickstart scheme, with £2bn of funding, will pay for thousands of high-quality six-month work placements aimed at those people aged 16 to 24, who are claiming Universal Credit and deemed to be at risk of long-term unemployment.
With £30bn behind the Plan for Jobs,the government is keen to make sure that no one is left behind as coronavirus support winds down.