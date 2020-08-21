A HUSBAND’S bullying of his South African wife culminated in him breaking a bone in her arm after throwing her onto the landing floor at their home, a court heard.

Shimona Hutchinson could not cushion her fall and as she landed on her left elbow felt her arm break.

Durham Crown Court was told she screamed in pain, but husband Daniel Hutchinson said she was being “soft”.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said he eventually agreed to take his wife and daughter for hospital treatment.

She asked her husband to leave, but he initially refused and threatened her if she reported what had happened, offering her various possible other “explanations”.

Mr Baker said Mrs Hutchinson threatened to “make a scene” if he did not leave.

He allowed her to go into accident and emergency but threatened to kill her if she reported it to police.

She did go into A&E with her swollen and fractured arm. The break was on the elbow bone itself, but she also had bruising to her legs, arm, neck and to a cheek.

It was reported and Hutchinson was arrested.

Mr Baker said the attack, on May 31 last year, followed a day of rows and threats at their Crook home, as Hutchinson was angry because his wife was given a lift home by a friend’s partner after a night out in Darlington.

Hutchinson told police he was not “jealous” because another man drove her home.

A victim statement by Mrs Hutchinson outlined how isolated she felt, being South African with no family close by, having met her husband while both worked in Dubai.

She said going into a women’s refuge after the incident was a “relief” and better than living in fear of her “monster” husband.

Hutchinson, 27, of Dickens Way, Crook, admitted controlling/coercive behaviour in a relationship and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Keith Allen, mitigating, said his client was a man of previous good character, who has also remained out of trouble since the incident.

He said Hutchinson was assessed as a “low risk” of reoffending in a probation report.

Mr Allen said it would benefit society more if a non-custodial sentence was passed so Hutchinson could address his behaviour within relationships.

Judge James Adkin said Hutchinson’s “bullying behaviour” continued through to the threats at hospital, but he agreed that work ought to be carried out in the community to ensure no repeat.

He imposed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month 7pm to 7am home curfew.

Hutchinson must also complete an intensive probation programme to address his behaviour, undergo 30 further rehabilitation activity days and pay his soon-to-be ex-wife £2,000 compensation, payable within three months.

He was also made subject of a lifetime restraining order prohibiting him from contacting or approaching her.