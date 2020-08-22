A CLIMATE choir eager to create a "voice for the earth and younger generation" will be performing in silence during a visual event in a city centre.

As Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, the Durham Climate Choir is keen to get back outside and contribute to events by singing for social justice.

During lockdown members were restricted to rehearsing through online calls, but tomorrow the choir will once again be able to perform outdoors in Durham City Centre.

The group will put on a performance with a twist, remaining completely silent to respect the sombre tone of the day.

Charlotte Lee, choir member, said: "Our contribution will involve some of our song lyrics being signed, written and mimed.

“To me, climate change encompasses a lot of different issues, including social justice and the future we want to leave for our young people.

"This event is a great opportunity to be back out on the streets again.”

The group's performance stands as part of a striking visual event in the city centre during which more than 1,000 children’s shoes will be arranged into artistic patterns.

This attempts to show bystanders the impact of climate change on children and the future of the earth.

The climate choir spreading awareness of the cause through song

The choir celebrated its one-year anniversary on August 17, and together members are excited to get back to action.

Liz Charles, choir conductor, said: “Climate choirs are springing up around the world.“Singing is a longstanding and powerful tool in protest movements.

“It lifts the spirits of those who sing in situations where it is only too easy to despair at the inaction of decision makers.”

In 2019, Felicity Breet was motivated to join the choir after being inspired by a climate song.

She said: “I joined the Durham Climate Choir to actively support the student school strikes.

“I knew I needed to join the millions around the world to do more to confront the climate emergency before it is too late.

“As we cannot meet and sing in our usual way, our next experiment, within social distancing requirements, is supporting the event on August 23 as a silent choir.”

Choir members at a protest last year

Miss Lee added: said the government need to do more to ensure the younger generation isn't left with the aftermath of climate change.

She said: “This event really brings to life that it’s not simply children in the far-off future that will be affected – it’s those we care about in the here and now, our nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren.

“I definitely don’t think the government is doing enough in terms of all the various issues that make up climate change.

“They tend to think and act in the short-term and don’t always see the bigger picture or the interconnectedness of issues.

“That’s why it’s so important that we make our voices heard and make more noise in any way we can, which is what we try to do in the climate choir."