THE following cases were among those heard at Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee Magistrates’ Court during the last week.

PHILIP MALLETT, 36, appeared in court accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent on March 29, 2019. The Hollyhill Gardens West, Stanley resident, indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £500 compensation and £115 to fund victim services. Mallett was also ordered to pay £85 court costs.

SARAH LOUISE STONE-BARRETT, 39, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after she breached a restraining order by visiting a woman’s home address on August 17, of this year. The Langley Terrace, Burnhope resident, indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £128 to fund victim servides and £85 court costs.

ALEX DANIELLE TORR, of Honister Place, Newton Aycliffe, was found guilty of stealing baby items on June 9, 2019. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £21 to fund victim services. The 23-year-old indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PETER LLOYD BELL, 32, of Mersey Street, Chopwell, was fined £80 after he approached a woman on January 25, of this year, which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Bell indicated a plea of guilty and was made to pay £85 court costs and £32 to fund victim services.

SIMON WALTON was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he was caught in possession of a class A drug on June 23, 2019. Walton of Broom Terrace, Crook, indicated a plea of guilt and was discharged conditionally for 12 months. The 30-year-old was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

JOHN ROBINSON, 44, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he damaged a car on June 12, 2020. The Litchfield Road, West Cornforth resident, was also given a further suspended sentence after he was caught in a public place with a hammer. Robinson was made to pay £128 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.

BEVERLEY CARR, of Willow Road, Esh Winning, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after she beat a female police officer on July 24, 2020. She then beat another female officer a day later at Durham Police Station. The 41-year-old was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £21 to fund victim services. She pleaded guilty to both incidents.

JOANNE SMITH, 34, of Roseberry Street, Stanley, was fined £40 after pleading guilty to acting drunk and disorderly on July 24, of this year.

SAM CHRISTOPHER THOMAS STERLING, from Darlington, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he drove a vehicle on June 24, of this year, whilst disqualified. The 25-year-old Aldbrough Walk resident, was ordered to pay £115 to fund victim services and £86 court costs.

TYRONE LAING, 30, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after he was found drunk on a highway at 4pm on August 18, of this year, whilst being in charge of a child under seven. The Ingleby Moor Crescent, Darlington resident, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 court costs.

CHRISTINA ELIZABETH WALTON, 41, of Collingwood Street, Coundon, was fined £80 after she stole beauty products from Superdrug on November 21, 2019. She pleaded guilty and was made to pay £60 compensation.

JAMIE JOHN KNIGHTON, 25, was discharged conditionally for 24 months after he damaged a glass patio door and window whilst intending to destroy or damage on May 11, of this year. The Hampshire Place, Bishop Auckland resident, pleaded guilty and was made to pay £22 to fund victim services and £85 court costs by the court.

BRIAN MICHAEL GILL, 49, of Grey Street, Bishop Auckland, was handed a community order after he failed to provide a specimen for breath analysis when asked to do so by police on June 18, of this year. Gill pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

GARY FIRTH of Ward Street, Crackenedge, was fined £120 and banned from driving for 12 months after he was caught behind the wheel under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the specified limit on December 9, of last year. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £32 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

ANGELA PARKINSON, 36, was discharged conditionally for six months after she stole seven bottles of laundry liquid from the Co-Op in Ferryhill, County Durham, on June 16, of this year. The Newton Street, Ferryhill resident, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £55.05 compensation.

RICKY REAH, 20, of Clydesdale Street, Hetton-le-Hole, was fined £500 and given six penalty driving points after he drove a car without insurance on June 19, 2020. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £50 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.