A TECH Nation boss warns small businesses are not in the clear yet and is calling on government to allow them to convert unpaid loans into shares, despite a Barclaycard report showing firms did better than expected in the second quarter.

Barclaycard Payments’ quarterly SME Barometer has revealed small and medium businesses have exceeded their revenue predictions for Q2, but Stephen Kelly, chair of technology business organisation Tech Nation, warns some sectors are still struggling and calls for continued government intervention.

Mr Kelly said: “Despite the Q2 barometer showing the impact on small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) has been less severe than expected, some sectors are clearly suffering much more than others.

"Scaling SMEs are vital to economic recovery and therefore must remain an absolute priority, the government must ensure there is continued access to capital for SMEs during this downturn.

“In recent months the government has made one of the great strategic investments in to SMEs through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme but the inevitability of paying back these loans paints quite a daunting future.

"To give SMEs the confidence they need going in to the recession, it could actually be in our national interest if the government becomes a long term partner and shareholder in these businesses by offering SMEs the chance to convert unpaid loans in to shares in their business.

"These are extraordinary times, and as such, call for some quite unprecedented measures, but by doing this, founders won’t feel under pressure to pay back these loans in an arbitrary time frame.

"If they are, they risk making business decisions for the short term, not the long, and that will stunt potential growth.”