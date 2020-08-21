A CYCLIST has been seriously injured following a crash with a police van in the early hours of this morning.
Shortly after 12.30am, officers from Durham Constabulary were responding to an emergency call when the collision took place on the A167, near Newton Aycliffe.
The male cyclist was taken to James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, with injuries described as life-threatening.
The family has been informed and are being supported.
One officer was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The A167 between Central Avenue, Newton Aycliffe, and Rushyford will remain closed for some time.
Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment