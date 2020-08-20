A MAN has been arrested following reports of a flasher who terrorised women whilst they walked their dogs.
Police were called at 6.25pm on Monday, following claims that a man had exposed himself and then touched himself in front of two women who were walking their dogs on Auckland Way, near Bracks Farm housing estate.
Officers said the report is believed to be linked to another incident which happened at 4.50pm that day on the old railway line between Hunwick and Bishop Auckland.
He remains in police custody.
